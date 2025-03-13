Items from the personal collection of O.J. Simpson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and center of one of the most notorious murder trials of the 20th century, are now being sold online via Goldin Auctions. Bidding for the items that once belonged to Simpson, who died last April at the age of 76, opened Wednesday.

Among the notable items being sold include a framed photo of Simpson and former U.S. President Bill Clinton, signed by both men after they shared a round of golf, and an inscribed and signed Living Bible that was given to Simpson as a gift by lawyer and personal friend Robert Kardashian. Among the football memorabilia being sold includes a replica of Simpson's 1968 Heisman Trophy and a trophy he had earned after becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season in 1973.

Interestingly, one item up for sale is a pair of gloves within a collection of 44 of Simpson's personal belongings, which will likely strike a chord with some collectors. Gloves, of course, were a key piece of evidence in the mid-1990s trial in which Simpson was tried for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, as a pair of gloves that were found at the murder scene famously did not fit Simpson's hands. Simpson was eventually acquitted, though he later lost a wrongful death civil lawsuit brought against him by the Brown and Goldman families.

The auction is another step in the affairs of Simpson's estate following his death one year ago. Simpson, whose life included everything from greatness at USC and with the Buffalo Bills to show business and his eventual murder trial, died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024.