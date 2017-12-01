Oakland might target Titans or Jaguars for relocation after Raiders move to Vegas

The NFL's game of relocation musical chairs might not be over just yet.

With the Raiders set to leave Oakland by 2020, it appears that the city is already looking for a possible replacement. During a Thursday meeting of the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority -- the organization that runs the Oakland Coliseum -- executive director Scott McKibben made some interesting comments about the future of football in his city.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, McKibben said that the NFL is a big fan of the Oakland market and he mentioned both the Jaguars and Titans as a teams that could possibly replace the Raiders after they move to Vegas.

During a more in-depth interview with WKRN-TV in Nashville, McKibben said that the Titans would only be targeted if controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk was forced to sell the team. The Titans have an odd ownership structure where no one person owns more than 33.3 percent of the team. Strunk and her sister, Susie Adams Smith, both own one-third of the team. However, Smith announced in August that she would be selling her portion of the Titans, which might be why McKibben believed there might be a sale down the road.

Strunk is the daughter of former Titans owner Bud Adams, who died in 2013. Adams' two grandsons and their mom each own 11 percent of the organization.

After learning of McKibben's comment, the Titans quickly released a statement saying they have no plans to move or sell the team.

"The Titans organization is not looking to move to Oakland or any other city and the team isn't for sale," the Titans told WKRN in a statement. "The city of Oakland will have to look elsewhere for a new NFL tenant."

If the Oakland is targeting either the Jaguars or Titans, they're going to be waiting awhile because both teams are locked into a stadium lease for at least the next 10 years. In Nashville, the Titans have a lease at Nissan Stadium that runs through 2028. Not to mention, the team just signed a naming rights deal with Nissan in 2015 that runs through 2035 and is reportedly worth $100 million over that 20-year period.

As for the Jaguars, they have a lease at EverBank Field that runs through 2030, although the team does have an out. According to Jacksonville.com, if the Jaguars wanted to move, they would have to pay the remaining money owed on the 35-year, $145 million lease that they signed in 1995. Assuming that money is spread out equally, it would cost the Jags roughly $50 million to get out of the lease in the next one or two seasons.

Of course, with the Jacksonville lease giving the Jags the option to play in London every year -- something that likely wouldn't be possible on the West Coast in Oakland -- it's hard to see why owner Shad Khan would want to move his team out west, which would likely mean giving up on the lucrative London market.

Whatever happens, the city of Oakland has several years to figure things out since they'll likely have a team in their city through at least the 2018 season.

The Raiders currently have a lease at the Oakland Coliseum that runs through 2018. However, the lease has a catch: It's set up as two single-year options, which means the Raiders can back out of it after the first year, which comes when the 2017 season ends.

If the Raiders did back out though, they would need to find another place to play, so that's unlikely. As a matter of fact, the Raiders will likely try and tack another year on to the deal (2019) as long as fans in Oakland are still supporting them.

As things stand now, the Raiders stadium in Vegas is scheduled to be open in time for the 2020 season, which means the Raiders will likely be in Oakland until then.

One thing that McKibben didn't mention is a new stadium in Oakland. If the city can't figure out how to build one, it's highly unlikely they would get a team. If Oakland doesn't get a team, the league could end up using it as a bargaining chip to get stadiums built in other cities, which is kind of how Los Angeles was used from 1995 to 2016.