Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for 'Monday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Broncos football game
The final game of Week 16 pits two old AFC West rivals against each other in what could be the final NFL game in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Raiders don't yet know where they'll be playing the 2019 season, but the ongoing battle in which they're engaged with the city of Oakland means this could be the very last time Raider fans in the Bay get to show up to support the home team. And while the Raiders themselves have not been great this season (they're 3-11), it's fitting that the fans' possible last opportunity to see their team could be a game against the Broncos.
Denver has disappointed relative to internal expectations this year as well, stumbling to a 6-8 record thanks to an inconsistent offense that has failed to take advantage of the positions it's been put in by one of the NFL's best defenses. Still, the Broncos do have an emerging offensive star in undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl.
Can the Broncos get it done, or will the Raiders give their fans one last win in the Black Hole? Follow along as we live blog the festivities.
