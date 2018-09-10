Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

L.A. Rams were on the positive side of.500 last season and will now be looking to kick off an even more successful year. They will challenge Oakland on the road at 10:20 PM on Monday.

L.A. Rams are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

Thank you for joining us.