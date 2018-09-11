Los Angeles Rams vs. Oakland Raiders: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
We're bringing you live updates and takeaways from the final game of Week 1
Jon Gruden said at his introductory press conference way back in January that he just wanted to coach football. On Monday night, he'll finally get his chance to do exactly that after taking the past decade off.
In the final game of Week 1, it's the return of Jon Gruden, whose Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams, who are entering the season with more Super Bowl hype than perhaps any other team.
The two teams couldn't be more different. The Raiders are coming off a difficult to understand offseason that ended with a devastating trade that saw their best player, Khalil Mack, head to Chicago while the Rams are coming off an incredible offseason that ended with them signing their best player, Aaron Donald, to a mega contract. The Raiders don't appear to have any real direction. The Rams are arguably the most talented team in football. That's why the Rams are six-point favorites on the road.
But as our Will Brinson has pointed out, weird things tend to happen in the late Monday night game. We don't really know much about Gruden's Raiders, and neither do the Raiders. What we do know is that Gruden was given $100 million to turn the Raiders back into a Super Bowl contender and this is our first real glimpse of his team. And we know that they're going to be severely challenged to keep pace with a team as strong as the Rams, who added Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, and Brandin Cooks all this offseason while retaining players like Donald and Lamarcus Joyner.
How to watch, stream
- Kickoff: Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
Below, you'll find our live-blog for the game. After the game ends, this article will turn into a recap of the game, so be sure to keep it locked here for all things Rams-Raiders.
Let's get to it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders vs. Rams: Top Vegas expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and has locked in a pick for Monday Night...
-
Darnold's first NFL pass is a pick-six
Darnold couldn't have gotten off to a worse start
-
Here's the offer Rams made for Mack
We already knew the Rams were interested, but now we know what they offered the Raiders
-
Doug Baldwin reportedly has torn MCL
Russell Wilson might be without his favorite target for a few weeks
-
Fitzmagic made way to son's fantasy team
Fitzmagic would go on to utterly shred the Saints
-
Gruden: Mack didn't want to play here
A week after trading their best player, the Raiders are trying to control the damage