Los Angeles Rams vs. Oakland Raiders: Live scores, updates, results, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Jon Gruden said at his introductory press conference way back in January that he just wanted to coach football. On Monday night, he'll finally get his chance to do exactly that after taking the past decade off.

In the final game of Week 1, it's the return of Jon Gruden, whose Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams, who are entering the season with more Super Bowl hype than perhaps any other team.

The two teams couldn't be more different. The Raiders are coming off a difficult to understand offseason that ended with a devastating trade that saw their best player, Khalil Mack, head to Chicago while the Rams are coming off an incredible offseason that ended with them signing their best player, Aaron Donald, to a mega contract. The Raiders don't appear to have any real direction. The Rams are arguably the most talented team in football. That's why the Rams are six-point favorites on the road.

But as our Will Brinson has pointed out, weird things tend to happen in the late Monday night game. We don't really know much about Gruden's Raiders, and neither do the Raiders. What we do know is that Gruden was given $100 million to turn the Raiders back into a Super Bowl contender and this is our first real glimpse of his team. And we know that they're going to be severely challenged to keep pace with a team as strong as the Rams, who added Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, and Brandin Cooks all this offseason while retaining players like Donald and Lamarcus Joyner.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET



Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET TV: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

Below, you'll find our live-blog for the game. After the game ends, this article will turn into a recap of the game, so be sure to keep it locked here for all things Rams-Raiders.

