Oakland Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins odds: Picks from expert who's 37-15 on NFL totals

The Oakland Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins for the Week 9 edition of "Sunday Night Football" in South Florida.

The Raiders are field-goal favorites, up a half-point from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, stands at 44, also up a half-point from the opener.

Tierney knows Miami not only ranks rock-bottom league-wide on offense, but also averages a gaping 27 yards per game less than the next team. Scoring? An unlucky 13 points for each outing.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs) returns this week, but absent from the backfield will be running back Jay Ajayi, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

In the backfield will be Kenyan Drake, who has just 32 yards of offense the entire season, and Damien Williams, who touched the ball one time last week and lost a yard.

But just because Miami might struggle to score doesn't mean this game goes under 44, especially in South Florida in prime time.

Miami's offense is bad, but its defense is not exactly shut-down. The Dolphins just gave up 40 to the Ravens last Thursday. The week before, they gave up 28 to the Jets.

The Raiders will get running back Marshawn Lynch back from his one-game suspension this week. And two weeks ago, they popped 31 points on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will get back not only Cutler, but also WR DeVante Parker, who hasn't played since Week 4. Parker was averaging nine targets per game through the first three weeks and should provide a boost for Miami's offense.

