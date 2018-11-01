Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

In the words of legendary philosopher "Droz" Andrews, watch out -- it's a scorcher. It will be the final Battle of the Bay Area ever, but don't expect a lot of entertainment in the Raiders-49ers game on Thursday night; this was supposed to be a revamped Jon Gruden Raiders team against the rising 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo. Instead it's a pair of one-win teams with little to no hope this season. Both teams are in a battle for the first overall pick, and this game won't definitely feature San Francisco backup C.J. Beathard, who has had trouble gripping the football all week long. That means it could be, um, Nick Mullens under center, he said after Googling the 49ers depth chart.

The Raiders are 2.5-point underdogs in this game, but that could change quickly if Mullens ends up starting for San Francisco. Multiple guys like Matt Breida (expected to play) and Pierre Garcon are banged up for San Francisco, a team having a rough go of things on the injury front this year. It's an opportunity for Gruden to steal a win. Follow along as we soak in the glory of this Thursday night spectacular.

