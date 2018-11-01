Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the 49ers vs. Raiders football game
In the words of legendary philosopher "Droz" Andrews, watch out -- it's a scorcher. It will be the final Battle of the Bay Area ever, but don't expect a lot of entertainment in the Raiders-49ers game on Thursday night; this was supposed to be a revamped Jon Gruden Raiders team against the rising 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo. Instead it's a pair of one-win teams with little to no hope this season. Both teams are in a battle for the first overall pick, and this game won't definitely feature San Francisco backup C.J. Beathard, who has had trouble gripping the football all week long. That means it could be, um, Nick Mullens under center, he said after Googling the 49ers depth chart.
The Raiders are 2.5-point underdogs in this game, but that could change quickly if Mullens ends up starting for San Francisco. Multiple guys like Matt Breida (expected to play) and Pierre Garcon are banged up for San Francisco, a team having a rough go of things on the injury front this year. It's an opportunity for Gruden to steal a win. Follow along as we soak in the glory of this Thursday night spectacular.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
TNF: Raiders vs. 49ers odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 49ers vs. Raiders game 10,000 times
-
Nick Mullens starting at QB for 49ers
Who is 49ers backup Nick Mullens? Glad you asked!
-
Steelers still angered by Flacco comment
Flacco threw for 363 yards the last time these teams met, a career-best against the Steele...
-
Super Bowl odds: Patriots favorites
The more things change, the more they stay the same
-
Jameis Winston plans on earning job back
The Buccaneers have just one winning campaign in Winston's three-plus seasons with the tea...
-
Ravens DC: Steelers better without Bell
The Steelers visit the Ravens on Sunday and they'll do it without Bell, who has been a holdout...