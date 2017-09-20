Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins odds: Picks from expert with 5 straight Redskins wins
R.J. White has nailed his last 5 Redskins picks and has a strong play for 'Sunday Night Football'
"Sunday Night Football" features a blockbuster showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.
There has already been plenty of line movement. The Raiders are 3-point road favorites, meaning Vegas thinks they'll win by a field goal. The line opened at Raiders -3.5.
The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54, up a half-point from where it opened. It's the highest total on the board this week.
Before you make any bets on Raiders-Redskins, you'll want to hear what SportsLine Stat Geek R.J. White has to say.
Last week, White told SportsLine's readers to take the Redskins +2.5 at the Rams. He knew the line was inflated after the Rams dominated the Colts and Scott Tolzien in Week 1. The result: The Redskins won outright and White won his fifth straight against the spread pick betting for and against Washington.
Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest and has his pulse on NFL spreads.
He's going for six Redskins picks in a row on "Sunday Night Football," and he's sharing his pick over at SportsLine.
White knows Washington's offense is severely underrated after they played two top-flight defenses (Eagles, Rams). And they're going up against a Raiders defense that has been gashed by the run, giving up 4.8 yards per carry.
Redskins change-of-pace back Chris Thompson stole the show last week, rushing for 77 yards and two scores. He could see even more work against the Raiders.
Oakland, meanwhile, has played a soft schedule. The Titans and Jets rank in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed, and the Raiders themselves are in the bottom half in yards allowed. This could be a breakout game for Kirk Cousins.
Therefore, it's no surprise White is leaning toward the over in "Sunday Night Football," but what about the spread, which he's made his name picking?
He knows there's a critical stat no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Raiders-Redskins. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Raiders-Redskins on "Sunday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what critical stat determines which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed the last five Redskins games, and find out.
