Oakland vs. Cleveland: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Browns football game

Oakland will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cleveland at 4:05 p.m. With a combined 858 yards in their previous game, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Oakland came up short against Miami last Sunday, falling 28-20. Jordy Nelson and Derek Carr were two go-getters for Oakland despite the defeat. The former caught passes for 173 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 345 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cleveland had a rough outing against New Orleans two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cleveland secured a 21-17 win over the Jets.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 1-1-1 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 0-3. In their win, Cleveland relied heavily on Carlos Hyde, who rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oakland will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

