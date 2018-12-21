Oakland vs. Denver live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Denver Broncos (away)

Current records: Oakland 3-11; Denver 6-8

What to Know

Denver will challenge Oakland on the road at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Denver don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Denver weren't quite Cleveland's equal in the second half when they met last week. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Denver or Cleveland, but it was Cleveland snatching the 16-17 win. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Denver.

Meanwhile, Oakland came up short against Cincinnati, falling 16-30. The over/under? 46. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The contest is expected to be a close one, with Denver going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

When the two teams last met, Denver won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Broncos are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 4-9-1 against the spread. As for Denver, they are 6-7-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Denver have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Oakland.