Oakland vs. Indianapolis Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Colts football game
Oakland has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 4:05 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Oakland suffered a grim 27-3 defeat to Seattle two weeks ago. Oakland was down by 20-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their matchup against Buffalo last Sunday by a conclusive 37-5 score. With Indianapolis, ahead 24-0 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 2-5 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 1-5. Indianapolis caused 5 turnovers against Buffalo, so Oakland will need to take especially good care of the ball.
