Oakland vs. Kansas City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)
Current records: Oakland 2-9; Kansas City 9-2
What to Know
Kansas City have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Oakland on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kansas City don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was a good run, but Kansas City finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. It was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 51-54 to the Rams two weeks ago. Tyreek Hill put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 10 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Last Sunday, Oakland received a tough blow as they fell 17-34 to Baltimore.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, Kansas City had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oakland exploits that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Chiefs are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Oakland are 2-8-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Kansas City have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Oakland.
- 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 26 vs. Oakland Raiders 15
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 30
- 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 21 vs. Oakland Raiders 13
- 2016 - Oakland Raiders 10 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 26
- 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 23 vs. Oakland Raiders 17
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 34
