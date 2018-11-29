Oakland vs. Kansas City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Oakland 2-9; Kansas City 9-2

What to Know

Kansas City have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Oakland on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kansas City don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was a good run, but Kansas City finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. It was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 51-54 to the Rams two weeks ago. Tyreek Hill put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 10 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last Sunday, Oakland received a tough blow as they fell 17-34 to Baltimore.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, Kansas City had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oakland exploits that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, California

Oakland Coliseum, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a big 14.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 2-8-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 8-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Oakland.