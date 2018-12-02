Oakland vs. Kansas City Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Chiefs football game
Kansas City have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Oakland on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kansas City don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was a good run, but Kansas City finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. It was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 51-54 to the Rams two weeks ago. Tyreek Hill put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 10 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Last Sunday, Oakland received a tough blow as they fell 17-34 to Baltimore.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, Kansas City had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oakland exploits that vulnerability.
