Oakland vs. Kansas City updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

Kansas City came into the match as favorites against Oakland, and they are showing why. Kansas City have jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead against Oakland. Patrick Mahomes has led the way so far for Kansas City, as he has picked up 28 yards on the ground on 1 carry and thrown 1 TD.

Kansas City and Oakland both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. We'll see if Kansas City can hold on to the lead.

Game Preview

Kansas City have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Oakland on the road at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Kansas City don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was a good run, but Kansas City finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. It was close but no cigar for Kansas City as they fell 51-54 to the Rams two weeks ago. Tyreek Hill put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 10 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last Sunday, Oakland received a tough blow as they fell 17-34 to Baltimore.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up five turnovers, Kansas City had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oakland exploit that vulnerability.