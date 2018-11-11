Oakland vs. L.A. Chargers: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Chargers football game
The Chargers will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Oakland at 5:05 p.m. The Chargers don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
The Chargers brought a four-game winning streak into their game against Seattle last-week contest; they left with a five-game streak. The Chargers came out on top against Seattle by a score of 25-17. Melvin Gordon and Philip Rivers were among the main playmakers for the Chargers as the former rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries and the latter passed for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Rivers's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
Meanwhile, Oakland have been struggling to pick up a win, with their match against San Francisco making it four winless games in a row. Oakland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 3-34 punch to the gut against San Francisco. Oakland were down by 3-31 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Chargers didn't have too much trouble with Oakland five weeks ago as they won 26-10. A big part of the Chargers's success was Philip Rivers, so Oakland will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
