Oakland vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers football game

Who's Playing

Oakland Raiders (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Oakland 2-10; Pittsburgh 7-4-1

What to Know

Oakland are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.58 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the game is anything like the 35-38 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Oakland had to settle for a 33-40 defeat against Kansas City last week. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 30-33 to the Chargers. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Pittsburgh had been the slight favorite coming in.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: Oakland Coliseum, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Steelers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Oakland are 3-8-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-5-1 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 38 vs. Oakland Raiders 35
