Oakland vs. Pittsburgh Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

Although Oakland came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from Pittsburgh. Oakland have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Pittsburgh 7-0. Doug Martin has led the way so far for Oakland, as he has rushed for 26 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries.

Oakland and Pittsburgh have certainly played as if they're avenging a defeat, because they are. Oakland are out front, but they can't get complacent.

Game Preview

Oakland are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.58 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. If the game is anything like the 35-38 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Oakland had to settle for a 33-40 defeat against Kansas City last week. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 30-33 to the Chargers. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Pittsburgh had been the slight favorite coming in.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.