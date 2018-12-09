Oakland vs. Pittsburgh Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Steelers football game
1st Quarter Recap
Although Oakland came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from Pittsburgh. Oakland have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Pittsburgh 7-0. Doug Martin has led the way so far for Oakland, as he has rushed for 26 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 carries.
Oakland and Pittsburgh have certainly played as if they're avenging a defeat, because they are. Oakland are out front, but they can't get complacent.
Game Preview
Oakland are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.58 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. If the game is anything like the 35-38 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Oakland had to settle for a 33-40 defeat against Kansas City last week. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 30-33 to the Chargers. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Pittsburgh had been the slight favorite coming in.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Insider notes: Mahomes wraps up MVP
Plus the Browns might have a head coach, the Panthers might have a problem and more from Week...
-
Dolphins win on miracle final play
The Dolphins lateraled and waved their way to a game-winning TD on the final play against the...
-
Rams vs. Bears odds, SNF expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams
-
Updates: Dolphins' last-second miracle
All of the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
-
Bears vs. Rams statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the showdown of NFC contenders
-
Cowboys tried to get Witten back
Dallas wanted to get their tight end back in the fold