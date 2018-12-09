Oakland vs. Pittsburgh updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Steelers football game
Oakland is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.6 points per game before their next matchup. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. If the game is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Oakland had to settle for a 40-33 defeat against Kansas City last week. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 33-30 to the Chargers. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Pittsburgh had been the slight favorite coming in.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
Watch This Game Live
-
