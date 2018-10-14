Oakland vs. Seattle: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Raiders vs. Seahawks football game
On Sunday Oakland take on Seattle at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Oakland was out to avenge their 30-10 loss to the Chargers from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Oakland took a hard 10-26 fall against the Chargers. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of Derek Carr, who passed for 268 yards and 1 touchdown. Carr has been a consistent playmaker for Oakland as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Seattle wasn't quite the Rams' equal in the second half when they met last Sunday. Seattle fell just short of the Rams by a score of 33-31.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
