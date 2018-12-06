Oddsmakers list Colin Kaepernick as favorite among ex-NFL QBs to sign with XFL

Colin Kaepernick has not played professional football for almost two seasons now, but out of all former NFL quarterbacks, he is the most likely to sign with the newly rebooted XFL, according to oddsmakers.

A day after the XFL announced its eight host cities and stadiums for 2020, when the Vince McMahon-founded league will return, BetOnline.ag has released a prop bet on which ex-NFL signal-caller will be the first to join the league's upcoming competition.

Kaepernick, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, tops the list with +100 (even) odds of signing with the XFL.

It's a curious connection considering McMahon, whose first XFL launch lasted just one season back in 2001, used his reboot announcement to emphatically denounce any potential "social or political" activism from his league's players. Kaepernick, of course, is known for his activism, and his NFL hiatus has long been tied to his on-field protests against racial injustice. The XFL, then, seems like a league even more bent against his mission.

Still, there's always the chance that Kaepernick simply wants to play football again, and with the former 49ers starter still up against the NFL in court, who's to say one XFL team won't pursue him?

Kaepernick isn't the only big name with odds of landing in the new league, as BetOnline.ag's bet includes some other polarizing former stars:

Which former NFL QB will sign with the XFL first?

Colin Kaepernick: +100 (even)

Johnny Manziel: +200 (2/1)

Michael Vick: +500 (5/1)

Tim Tebow: +1000 (10/1)

Brett Favre: +10000 (100/1)