Odell Beckham and his Giants teammates had a ton of fun at Sterling Shepard's wedding
There was dancing ... lots and lots of dancing
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot with model Chanel Iman over the weekend, and boy did the festivities look like a good ol' time. Granted, all you really need to have a great wedding reception is an open bar and good music, but Shepard and a number of his Giants teammates brought their A-game when it came time to party.
Among the group of G-Men was fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who traded in his dancing cleats for some dancing dress shoes.
The best weddings are the ones that come very heavy on the dancing, and this one looked pretty spectacular.
The guest list was pretty excellent as well, as comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish (who is friends with the bride) grabbed the mic and gave a pretty funny toast during the reception.
If that's not enough to give you FOMO, I'm not sure what else there is to offer. No word on whether the honeymoon will involve boat rides with Timbs.
-
3 NFL teams want to limit early kickoffs
The Chargers, 49ers and Cardinals aren't happy with the way the NFL schedule has been set up...
-
Ricky Williams starts a weed business
Some things never change
-
New recommendation for the catch rule
The competition committee will make its recommendation next week
-
Wilson quietly in line for new contract
Wilson, his record deal now a throwback, is quietly in line for a new contract sooner rather...
-
Marshawn Lynch restructures contract
This should put the talk of Gruden not being able to work with Lynch to bed
-
Ex-players rip concussion settlement
The filing claims that only six dementia claims have been paid out by the NFL in the last 12...