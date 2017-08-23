Odell Beckham could reportedly miss Giants' Week 1 game vs. Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle injury might be more serious than we initially thought. According to a report from ESPN.com's Dan Graziano and Jordan Ranaan, Beckham could potentially miss the Giants' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10.

It's "not out of the question he could miss a week or two of the regular season," the duo quoted a source as saying, as it pertains to Beckham's injury.

Beckham was injured when he absorbed a low hit from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun during the Giants-Browns preseason clash on Monday night. It at first appeared that his knee bent awkwardly back and that he may have sustained a head injury when his helmet banged against the ground, but both Beckham and the team announced that he had suffered a sprained ankle and cleared concussion tests.

If you do this in a pre-season game, you should be suspended for the ENTIRE REGULAR SEASON. pic.twitter.com/f67pxykqqB — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 22, 2017

Beckham himself stated after the game that he was "pretty concerned, but I think I'll be alright." He told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday morning that he is "taking it one day at a time."

The Giants have 18 days until they start their season, which is not a ton of time for Beckham to fully recover. If it's a low or lateral ankle sprain you'd expect Beckham to get back into the mix pretty quickly, but a high ankle sprain would keep him out for longer.

If Beckham were to miss the opener, he wouldn't be the only offensive star to sit out the game. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will also sit, barring a reversal of his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.