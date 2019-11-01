Odell Beckham defends Baker Mayfield: 'You can't sit here and say it's all on him'

To say Baker Mayfield has had a tumultuous week has been an understatement. The latest incident involving Mayfield occurred when the Cleveland Browns quarterback had a heated exchange with a reporter and stormed out of his press conference, showcasing even more frustration on how his (and the Browns season) are going.

Mayfield has completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,690 yards, six touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a 67.8 passer rating. He's last among qualified passes in completion percentage, 31st in interception percentage and 31st in passer rating, all of which have contributed to the Browns' 2-5 start.

Odell Beckham Jr. won't shoulder all the blame on Mayfield, as the former Pro Bowl wide receiver believes his quarterback is taking way too much heat.

"You can't sit here and say it's all on him," Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "You have to take a look at everything that's going on around him. And obviously he has to play better, I have to play better, Jarvis, [Nick] Chubb, we all have to do better. Can't sit there and be like 'it's Baker's fault.'

"I'm going to jump in the fire with him. I'll be the first one. Some of these losses are on me. I need to be in the right place at the right time. I need to be better. And that's what I plan to do for the rest of the season."

Beckham has endured a frustrating season as well with just 34 catches for 488 yards and a touchdown through seven games, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He has just two 100-yard games this season, one which he has previously hinted at frustration over the lack of targets. Beckham is 34th in the league in catches, 23rd in receiving yards, tied for 93rd in touchdown catches, and 34th in yards per catch. Not the season he envisioned as well, which has added to the Browns' frustration.

Perhaps Mayfield will take Beckham's advice on what is getting him through his trying season, which he's hoping brings the Browns more wins.

"I never want to go into a negative space again, so I'm bringing it to the field every single time I get out there," Beckham said. "And I know that we'll see things turn around here shortly.''

For Mayfield, it can't hurt to try.