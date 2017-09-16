Odell Beckham doesn't care about your Fantasy team so quit asking him if he'll play

Good news: On Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. practiced for the first time in three weeks, and he's listed as questionable for the Giants' Monday-night meeting with the Lions.

"Probably the best I've felt yet," Beckham said after practice. "I felt good. It felt good to just be back out there. I got [to do] individuals. I was running routes. I was feeling pretty good. We're taking major strides in the right direction."

But there's bad news too: Beckham's ankle injury typically requires 6-8 weeks to heal, which means best case, the Giants' wide receiver is halfway through his recovery. It's why he's listed as questionable on the injury report.

Of course, New York's offense was stuck in neutral without Beckham -- the team managed just three points in the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys -- and coaches, teammates and fans are eager (albeit for different reasons) to see one of the league's most dynamic playmakers return to the field.

Which brings us to Beckham's tweet from Saturday afternoon:

No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time.🙏🏽 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 16, 2017

As Fantasy Football has grown, these types of interactions between players and fans have become more commonplace. Back in 2013, then-Falcons wide receiver Roddy White tweeted, "No I can't give out an injury report before the game. I play real football and it would be stupid to tip the other team off and say I'm hurt."

And two years before that, then-Texans running back Arian Foster, battling injury, posted this message to Twitter: "4 those sincerely concerned, I'm doing ok & plan 2 B back by opening day. 4 those worried abt your fantasy team, u ppl are sick."

Meanwhile, this response to Beckham's latest tweet is as funny as it is factually accurate -- and Fantasy implications notwithstanding, point to just how important he is to the Giants' offense: