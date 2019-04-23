Odell Beckham fires back at Giants GM's comments in Twitter tirade, says he's only a 'cancer' for a 'losing' team

The New York Giants' offseason has revolved largely around trading Odell Beckham to the Cleveland Browns and everyone screaming about them refusing to acknowledge that Eli Manning's continued presence as the starting quarterback is a problem. It's been real fun for the parties involved, and it's resulted in Giants GM Dave Gettleman continuing to go on a publicity tour in which he defended his moves and, occasionally, fired shots at Beckham.

Gettleman took a pretty obvious dig at Beckham during an interview with Steve Politi of NJ Advanced Media when, over a bowl of tomato basil soup, he was asked if the Giants have a locker room chemistry problem.

"Not anymore," he said with a satisfied smile.

If it's not obvious, Gettleman is saying that by trading Beckham, he cleaned up his locker room issue. It's all part of his plan, probably.

Odell found it very obvious, because he took to Twitter and went on a bit of a tirade in the direction of Gettleman. It started with Beckham tweeting about taking the high road in relation to an Eli Manning tweet from someone else, and then firing off a note about Monday being the "best day of my life."

LISTEN PSA.... I am having one of the best days of my life ! I have gotten some of the greatest newssss!! Sooo don’t play wit me cause I’m shoootin back, for alllll the haters out there that want a response !! TODAY IS THE DAY MY FRIEND — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

Who knows what this news is, but this was not your run-of-the-mill "I'm enjoying the day, gonna be quiet and turn off my phone" tweet. This was a "prepare to be nuked" tweet. And Beckham set his phasers to stun.

Beckham yelled about putting everything in the game and saying that it's silly for people to criticize him for being emotional. Then the former first-round pick, now with the Browns, proceeded to tweet about the Giants specifically. Beckham said he's not upset about being in Cleveland (there was some buzz that he wasn't thrilled) but believes the Giants trading him was "crazy" and "disrespectful."

Im not upset in ANY way about where I landed. But outta respect what they did , was crazy! And beyond disrespectful ! I wanted nothin but the best for NY. But on to a new chapter.... ITS LIFE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

A few minutes later, Beckham announced he was done tweeting.

Ok I’m done !!! Prayers up for changes for all the people out there that aren’t happy with where they are at today !!! Spread love everywhere u can! Back to these workouts 💪🏾🙏🏾 blesssss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 22, 2019

Narrator's voice: Odell wasn't done tweeting.

Instead, Beckham then claimed he "begged" the Giants to let him travel with the team while he was hurt, but that the Giants wouldn't let him join the team.

Ask the coach .... I beggged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teamatws and to be on the sideline for the home games... he told me “No”.... anything else sir. (That’s to whoever tweeted askin why I didn’t travel while I was hurt....) next — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

And then Odell basically pointed out that Gettleman lied publicly with his claims about the wide receiver and not wanting to trade Beckham after signing him just a year before.

“We didn’t sign him to trade him...” you don’t get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. PERIOD... money doesn’t bring happiness brotha... remember that — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

And then Beckham dropped the hammer, saying "yes I'm a cancer" if he's on a team "that's OK with losing." Read: the Giants are fine with losing and blaming Odell for the locker room issues. (Worth noting here: he's basically admitting to being a pain in the ass in the locker room when the team wasn't good.)

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Then Odell blamed the media, because, well, duh.

A new beginning... and media that isn’t gonna have or look for a story of a sneeze or blow my nose wrong ! Im lookin forward to what God has in store for me!! I’m lookin for to Jarvis Landry and a fresh start — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Odell didn't appreciate anyone questioning his performance in the playoffs. And he kept tweeting and tweeting and then saying he was done tweeting and then noting that he was indeed firing shots.

Im not playin shotsss are fired!!! pic.twitter.com/MKuvo9EAtm — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

And then finally quit tweeting when his mother said to let her enjoy her birthday.

My mommma said leave me alone y’all ruinin her bday 😂😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Thank you Mama Beckham. From everyone.