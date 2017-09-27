Odell Beckham has private meeting with Giants owner, regrets celebration flag
'You just can't do it,' the Pro Bowl wide receiver said of his flag
On Sunday, Odell Beckham did some Odell Beckham things, coming down with two touchdowns, almost leading the Giants to a win over the Eagles, and doing something after the whistle that some might call a "distraction." I'm referring to, of course, Beckham's decision to celebrate a touchdown by pretending to pee like a dog. Beckham didn't just pick up a 15-yard penalty for his celebration, he also drew the ire of the Giants' owner, John Mara, who said he was "very unhappy" with Beckham's actions.
On Wednesday, Beckham revealed that he had a "private meeting" with Mara about the celebration. And he also indicated that he regretted costing his team 15 yards.
In case you missed the actual celebration:
Odell Beckham's dog pee celebration is everything pic.twitter.com/2knMGzuMMT— John Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) September 24, 2017
After, Beckham posted on Twitter that his celebration was related to Donald Trump's comments about players who protest racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now," Trump said on Friday. "Out. He's fired. He's fired."
Obviously, there's no way to defend Beckham's celebration. It was a pretty blatant penalty in the moment and Beckham certainly has a history of doing some dumb stuff on the field. It's understandable why the Giants are not happy with Beckham picking up unnecessary flags. But Beckham is also the Giants' most important player and he's a player that does seem to ride his emotions. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the penalty didn't end up hurting the Giants in the game. They didn't lose because of Beckham's penalty -- they lost because a rookie kicker drilled a 61-yard field goal -- though a penalty like that could hurt them in the future.
Anyway, the most important takeaway from Beckham's meeting with reporters? He has even better celebrations lined up:
Can't wait.
