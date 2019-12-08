Odell Beckham has reportedly told players and coaches on other teams that he wants wants out of Cleveland

It's starting to look like Odell Beckham's first year in Cleveland might also be his last year in Cleveland. Although Beckham is currently under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season, it appears that he'd prefer to leave the team well before that.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Beckham hasn't been trying to hide the fact that he wants out of Cleveland. Apparently, the Browns receiver has been going up to opposing coaches before games and telling them to "'come get me, come get me.'" According to Glazer, Beckham also also been saying the same thing to other players.

The Fox Sports analyst also added that he doesn't "see the relationship ending well" between Beckham and the Browns. It's probably worth noting that Glazer was the first one to suggest the Giants might end up trading him at a time when the Giants were insistent that there was no way they were going to trade away their star receiver. In the end, the Giants ended up dealing him to the Browns in a blockbuster trade that went down in March.

As for Beckham's future in Cleveland, that seems to be getting dicier by the week. For one, Beckham seems to be getting frustrated playing in the Browns offense. Through 12 games, the three-time Pro Bowler has just 57 catches for 805 yards and two touchdowns. Beckham has also has gone six consecutive games without topping 100 receiving yards, marking the first time that's ever happened in his career.

One other thing that makes it seem like Beckham is ready to move on is the fact that he gave an incredibly vague answer on Thursday when he was asked if he wants to return to Cleveland in 2020.

"I couldn't sit here and tell you whether I'm gonna be here, want to be here, don't want to be here," Beckham said. "This is exactly where I'm at now and I wouldn't rather be anywhere else. Like I said, God has a plan. In the offseason everything will figure itself out ... I just follow (God's) lead."

So you do want to return to Cleveland or you don't?

"No one knows what the future holds. I couldn't tell you what's going to happen," Beckham said.

Not exactly the answer you want to hear if you're the Browns.

After most people interpreted those comments as Beckham saying he's unhappy in Cleveland and doesn't want to return, the receiver tried to clear things up on Friday with a tweet.

Ok😑😑😑... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 ... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

"I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland" is an interesting thing to write, because the opposite is also true. Beckham definitely didn't come out and say he WAS happy, and based on his comments to reporters, he made it sound like he's itching to leave the Browns.

Although Beckham is under contract until 2023, it would be pretty easy for the Browns to unload him this offseason. For one, if they decided they wanted to trade him, there would almost certainly be dozens of suitors. In a worst-case scenario, the Browns could also cut him, since they'd only take a dead cap hit of $2.75 million, but it's highly unlikely they'd just give him away without getting any compensation in return.

One other issue with Beckham is the fact that he's apparently been playing with an injury. According to NFL.com, Beckham has been playing most of the season with a sports hernia injury, an injury that he's expected to have surgery on at some point during the offseason.