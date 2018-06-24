Odell Beckham holdout drama could reportedly happen at training camp and here's why

If you like drama, then make sure to keep your eye on Giants training camp this year because we could see some when the team's veterans report for action on July 25.

According to SportsNet New York, Odell Beckham Jr. could end up holding out of training camp even though he promised that he wouldn't. While attending his youth football camp on June 16, Beckham answered with a simple, "Yes," when he was asked if he would be attending camp this year.

As it turns out though, things aren't actually that simple. According to SNY, a "holdout is still on the table" for Beckham and team sources believe there's a chance it might happen.

The reason Beckham might not report to camp is because he wants a new contract. The receiver is headed into the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to make $8.549 million in base salary in 2018. No one seems to know how this is going to play out and that's because it's not very clear how the Giants feel about Beckham.

Although they know he's talented, he's caused some drama off the field that co-owner John Mara definitely isn't happy about. Back in March, a controversial video of Beckham came out on the internet, and after that was released, Mara said he was "tired" of talking about Odell's behavior. Remember, Mara was already upset with Beckham after he celebrated a touchdown by peeing like a dog in September. Making the owner mad definitely isn't going to help you in negotiations.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

Also not helping the situation is this: There was a leak earlier this offseason that said Beckham wouldn't be willing to step on the field unless he got a new contract. After that, the Giants receiver tweeted that he didn't plan on playing in any preseason games. The Giants probably didn't like hearing either of those things.

Another thing that could potentially complicate any negotiations between the two sides is Beckham's asking price. Last summer, the Giants receiver said he wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL. This year, his asking price has reportedly dropped to roughly $20 million per year, but even that might be too high for the Giants, especially if they're concerned about his maturity or his health (He's coming off an ankle injury that caused him to miss the final 11 games of the 2017 season).

The Giants know Beckham wants a new deal, but despite that, they don't really seem to be in any rush to get an extension hammered out.

"I wouldn't say sense of urgency. The contract will get done when it's supposed to get done," Mara said in May. "I think that is the [general manager] Dave Gettleman line. I think I'm going to adopt that. All spring, all summer, as long as it takes."

The advantage for the Giants is that they basically have all the leverage. If Beckham's demands are too high, they can just simply hit him with the franchise tag for 2019, which would cost roughly $15 million. They could hit him with the tag again in 2020, which would cost 20 percent more (roughly $18 million). If the Giants did that, it would give Beckham about $41.55 million over three years -- or $13.85 million per year -- which is a number the Giants would gladly pay for one of the best receivers in the NFL. Beckham wants more than that and that's why things could get really complicated when the Giants get to training camp in just under five weeks.

If Beckham does hold out of training camp, the Giants would be allowed to fine him up to $40,000 per day.