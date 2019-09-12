Odell Beckham Jr. accuses Jets DC Gregg Williams of coaching dirty, blames him for season-ending injury in 2017

When Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field in New Jersey on Monday night for the first time at Metlife Stadium as a member of the Cleveland Browns, it sounds like he's expecting to be on the receiving end of some dirty hits from the Jets defense.

Beckham doesn't necessarily think the Jets are dirty players, but he definitely isn't a fan of New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. During an interview session with the media on Thursday, Beckham ripped into Williams for encouraging dirty tactics.

To make his point, Beckham specifically brought up a preseason game from 2017. At the time, Beckham was still playing for the Giants while Williams was the DC for the Browns. In the game, Beckham took a dangerously low hit from Browns defender Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

The low hit on Odell Beckham from second-year DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/mCwsrYF59d — Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) August 22, 2017

According to Beckham, multiple current Browns players told him that Williams was encouraging Cleveland's defense to take cheap shots on him.

"It's preseason, that says enough about it, it's preseason," Beckham said, Yahoo Sports. "It's like a known rule. In the preseason, nobody in the NFL is out to do stuff like that. I had players on [the Browns] telling me that that's what he was telling them to do, take me out of the game, and it's preseason. You just know who he is, that's the man."

The hit from Boddy-Calhoun left Beckham with a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the Giants' season opener that year. Beckham would return in Week 2, but he only lasted four games before his season ended due to a fractured ankle. The Browns receiver believes the dirty hit in the preseason led to his season-ending injury.

"That's exactly what it did," Beckham said. "I came back too early for my team. I gave them all I had even though I was still three weeks out, I came back probably three weeks too early. We lost the first game of the season that year and I felt that pressure to be able to go out there and do what I can to help the team, so I just came back too early on the ankle injury. If God didn't bless me the way that I am, I probably would've blown my knee in the preseason game if I couldn't have got my foot off the ground, and that high ankle sprain led to the broken ankle on the left."

One thing's for sure, Beckham definitely still seems slightly bitter about what happened and he definitely blames Williams.

"It's something that I'll never forget. It changed my life forever," Beckham said.

That 2017 game was the second time that Williams and Beckham crossed paths. Three years before that, Beckham felt that Williams coached his players to be dirty during a game between the Rams and the Giants. Back in 2014, Beckham took a late hit from Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree that led to a monstrous brawl between the two teams. At the time, Williams was the Rams defensive coordinator.

Following the game, which the Giants won 37-27, Beckham said he felt like he was being targeted by the Rams defense.

"From the very first play, it was like a bunch of hawks eyeing you," Beckham said. "And we knew it was going to be like that. Just trying to find a way to keep my composure was something that was difficult today."

Beckham's accusations aren't crazy and that's because Williams does have a reputation around the league for encouraging dirty tactics. Williams was the defensive coordinator for the Saints from 2009 to 2011 and played a large part in the bounty scandal that led to both Williams and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton being suspended for the entire 2012 season.