Odell Beckham Jr. confirmed in a response to a fake post that went viral on Twitter that he is not done playing football. The initial post on X, made by someone posing NFL insider Adam Schefter, claimed that Beckham decided to retire.

"LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That's funny, appreciate the concerns but this s--- ain't over yet." Beckham wrote in a response to the post, which garnered over 57,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

Beckham was quick to double down on his own timeline, writing "Not done yet… thanks for [the] concerns and have a blessed day."

He had one more update around an hour later.

"No seriously. Please stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement before you piss me off. That will get no response. I promise you the day I'm done, I will let you know. Again, if you text me happy retirement, I'm just gonna have to block you. Thanks." Beckham wrote.

The 32-year-old Beckham has yet to sign with a team less than a month away from the start of the season. Beckham appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards. It was the first time in his career that he failed to catch a touchdown pass.

A former first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham has 7,987 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns in his career.