Odell Beckham Jr. confirms that NFL has fined him for altercation with Marlon Humphrey, Browns WR plans to appeal

Odell Beckham Jr. confirmed that he has been fined by the NFL for last Sunday's altercation with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver cracked a joke when asked how much his altercation with Humphrey will cost him. At the same time, Beckham plans to fight back against the NFL for a decision he deems to be unjust.

"Two-hundred fifty thousand," he said with a smile before getting a little more serious when asked to elaborate about his situation with Humphrey. While Humphrey appeared to place his hands around Beckham's neck during the altercation, it appeared that Beckham initially escalated things by punching Humphrey.

"In the heat of the moment, there was an opportunity for me to take things way further," Beckham said. "He was on the ground, I was standing up still, and I kinda let the moment pass. Not saying I regret letting the moment pass, but I've come a long way like I said. I probably would have been suspended for the next game if I would have done what I wanted to do or more knowing how I get treated. It just was something I had to look for my teammates and not hurt them even more than the 15-yard penalty and be sitting out another game."

Beckham then went at-length when discussing his issues with the league's fining system. He has been fined numerous times over his career for items ranging from on-field altercations to touchdown celebrations. Beckham was fined over $127,000 during the 2016 season.

"I think it's crazy," he said. "Probably shouldn't, but I know there's so much going on, with the future coming up of the NFL and this and that, and I feel like the NFL finds ways to take [your money] from you. I understand the penalty, getting fined for that, but pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out or we're talking about a T-shirt that costs $5 to make and you're getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees and I'm like, you really think that this little knee pad covering my knee cap is gonna affect if somebody hits me who is 250 pounds, running at 18 miles an hour … I don't do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me. You know what I mean? It's just stuff like that that I feel like we can come to a better agreement in simplifying things and not taking the money out of the pockets of the players who are putting money into this entire game.

"So it's just tough. It sucks to get fined for socks or in the middle of a game have someone come up and [say], 'Oh, your jersey's out.' Bro, I'm not worried about my jersey in the middle of a game. I'm worried about what assignment do I have. A visor this. All those little things that I feel like that could just be eliminated."

Beckham, who said Friday that he will pay for JC Tretter's fine after Cleveland's center received an unnecessary penalty during the Browns' 40-25 victory, also touched on other topics that included whether or not he was upset with his recent lack of production. He caught just two passes for 20 yards on Sunday and has just one 100-yard receiving game entering Monday night's road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Stats are only stats, but the memories you have of going to the playoffs, winning championships, nothing is ever going to supersede that for me," he said. "I just wanna get back to the playoffs. That's really it. I didn't have my best game [in the New York Giants' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 Wild Card round] and it's something that I still think about to this day. So my only goal is to get there, winning the division and it starts with Baltimore, it starts with [the] Bengals, it starts with the Steelers.

"If teams are gonna [double him], we'll hang 40," he continued, "and we'll walk out of there with a win and we'll get back to work for next week."