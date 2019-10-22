Odell Beckham Jr. fined again, shares letter from NFL on social media

Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $14,037 by the NFL after failing to wear pants that covered he knees during the Cleveland Browns' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

We know this because Beckham, who has already fined earlier this season following his Week 4 altercation with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, shared the NFL's letter informing him of his most recent fine on Instagram. Beckham's post -- and colorful comments regarding the fine, were captured and shared by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Monday night.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posts on IG story that he was fined $14,037 for his pants failing to cover his knees during the #Seahawks game pic.twitter.com/EZAtSxtIqq — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 22, 2019

Beckham, a six-year veteran, has been fined 13 times over the course of his career, with those fines totaling $249,620, according to Spotrac. Ironically, Beckham alluded to the possibility of being fined for having his pants fail to cover his knees back in Week 5. Beckham, at the time, was discussing his decision to appeal his fine following his on-field scuffle with Humphrey.

"I think it's crazy," Beckham said when asked regularity of player fines in today's NFL. "Probably shouldn't, but I know there's so much going on, with the future coming up of the NFL and this and that, and I feel like the NFL finds ways to take [your money] from you. I understand the penalty, getting fined for that, but pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out or we're talking about a T-shirt that costs $5 to make and you're getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees and I'm like, you really think that this little knee pad covering my knee cap is gonna affect if somebody hits me who is 250 pounds, running at 18 miles an hour … I don't do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me. You know what I mean? It's just stuff like that that I feel like we can come to a better agreement in simplifying things and not taking the money out of the pockets of the players who are putting money into this entire game.

"So it's just tough. It sucks to get fined for socks or in the middle of a game have someone come up and [say], 'Oh, your jersey's out.' Bro, I'm not worried about my jersey in the middle of a game. I'm worried about what assignment do I have. A visor this. All those little things that I feel like that could just be eliminated."

Beckham's recent fine is yet another reminder of the Browns' rocky start to the 2019 season. After a 2-2 start, Cleveland was drubbed on the road against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers before losing a tight game at home to the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks. While Cleveland's schedule will ease up during the second half of the season, the Browns will first have to face the undefeated Patriots in Foxboro in Week 8.