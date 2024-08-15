The Miami Dolphins have now been in training camp for just over three weeks, and in that time, Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't suited up for a single practice.

The Dolphins haven't offered any updates about what's holding Beckham back, and now, it seems that some fans in Miami are starting to get frustrated with the three-time Pro Bowler. Several fans called out Beckham on social media, which isn't necessarily notable by itself because fans always say crazy things on social media, but it's notable here because Beckham actually responded.

The 31-year-old fired back at fans who questioned his injury situation.

When one fan asked if Beckham was pulling a "Will Fuller," here's what the receiver had to say in response:

"Just gotta realize I get more likes in click with my name in a story then without it… ppl really be bored asf…. Name who person who wants to work from 7am/7pm and not get to do the one thing they love. Plz make that make sense. Get the facts straight , mind ya biz."

Basically, Beckham seems to be insinuating that the only reason his name is in the news is because he's Odell Beckham.

Beckham also added that fans should stop worrying about his every move.

Someone then pointed out to Odell that fans would just like some answers about his status. Beckham said it was none of their business and that the Dolphins know what's going on, which is all that matters.

Odell has now spent the past 24 hours defending himself on X.

It's also worth noting that the situation has gotten so big that even Le'Veon Bell was tweeting about it on Wednesday.

Everyone keeps mentioning in Fuller, because he signed a one-year, $10.6 million contract with the Dolphins in 2021, but only ended up playing in two games before being placed on injured reserve with a finger injury.

So what is going on with Beckham? No one seems to know.

The former Offensive Rookie of the Year was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start training camp and that's where he's been for the past three weeks.

With just 24 days to go until the start of the season, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was actually asked this week whether he's concerned with the fact that Beckham hasn't been able to run any routes in camp yet. Not surprisingly, the Dolphins coach downplayed the situation.

"I wouldn't have a level of concern," McDaniel said Wednesday.

McDaniel said what he didn't want was for Beckham to return to the field only to get injured again.

"I think as the process goes, you have to put one foot in front of the other and what you don't want, and what I know Odell doesn't want, is getting on the grass and then leaving it," McDaniel said. "So just preparing people to be the version of themselves where they can play confident and convicted."

The Dolphins coach also pointed out that younger guys have been able to get some reps that they might not have gotten if Odell was in training camp.

"We have some young guys that have a lot of talent, that need to battle some stuff out to be able to win an NFL job. That's the biggest thing for the Dolphins team and really that position group," McDaniel said. "Odell has -- his teammates know that he's working hard because he shows them every day as he gets back on the field where he knows -- he didn't sign up for football to be in meetings."

Beckham signed with the Dolphins in May after spending the 2023 season in Baltimore. During his time with the Ravens, Beckham did miss two games due to an ankle injury early in the season, but he was able to play for the Ravens down the stretch, including their two playoff games. It's not clear what Beckham's injury is right now, but whatever it is, it's kept him out for almost a month.