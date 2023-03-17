Could a reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants be on the horizon? On Twitter, OBJ seemed to hint at wanting to join the Giants for a second time.

Beckham posted a highlight video of himself and it got the attention of New York running back Saquon Barkley, who quote tweeted the video saying, "Still that MF."

The exchange got even more intriguing when OBJ replied to Barkley, saying, "Tell Joe call my agent ... I got some more shxt left to do" with a laughing emoji.

We can conclude that the Joe he is mentioning in the tweet is Giants general manager Joe Schoen. If Schoen does call his agent, he would have to take $20 million a year out of his wallet, the magic number Beckham wants per year, according to NBC Sports.

Last week, the 30-year-old held a workout in Arizona for teams to have a closer look at where his game is post ACL injury. Beckham tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was sidelined an entire season as he recovered.

His quest to find his new city began last season, when the wide receiver went on a free agent tour, visiting multiple teams including the Giants. He also visited with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills that season. Beckham did not end up signing with anyone, meaning his search continues into this offseason.

Beckham was chosen by the Giants with the No. 12 overall selection in 2014. He stayed with the Giants through 2018 before joining the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021. He was with the Rams for one season in 2021.

OBJ had 390 catches for 5,476 yards with scored 44 touchdowns in 59 games played for New York. In total for his career, he has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns.