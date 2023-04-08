Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back to New York, but the ex-Giant is not meeting with his former team. Instead, the veteran wide receiver will meet with the New York Jets on Monday, as reported by CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson. Beckham, after recently meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, will visit the Jets in what will include a physical and also a conversation on what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep wide receiver corps, according to NFL Media.

The Jets have been one of the most active teams this offseason. During the first weeks of free agency, the Jets re-signed linebacker Quincey Williams while bringing in wideouts Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman while trading for fellow receiver Elijah Moore. New York's biggest move was the verbal acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, who will be in New York pending a trade with the Packers.

The Big Apple's other team, the Giants, recently hinted at a possible reunion with Beckham. Giants president John Mara said last month that he is in favor of Big Blue re-signing Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler during his five years with the Giants.

While he won a Super Bowl with the Rams and was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Browns, Beckham's best seasons were with the Giants. A Pro Bowler during his first three seasons with the Giants, Beckham's time in New York also included being named Offensive Rookie of the Year after he led the NFL in average receiving yards per game in 2014. He caught 35 touchdowns during his first three seasons with the Giants while serving as Eli Manning's No. 1 receiver.

In New York, Beckham would be part of a re-built offense that would feature Rodgers, a four-time league MVP during his years with the Packers. The Jets' offense also features wideout Garrett Wilson, who last year was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.