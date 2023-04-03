The Baltimore Ravens and free agent, former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met in Phoenix, among other teams, at the NFL Annual League Meeting last week, and now the Ravens have offered him a contract, per ESPN.

"The love was there, good meeting," Beckham Jr. told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson last week when talking about meeting with the Ravens. "[Lot of] people and teams I bumped into."

What's unclear at this time is the dollar amount associated with said offer. The 30-year-old receiver tweeted a few weeks ago that while he's not asking for $20 million a year, $4 million year doesn't cut it.

Beckham Jr. worked out for at least a dozen teams in Arizona prior to the start of free agency to show he could still move well on the field after a torn ACL knocked him out of Super Bowl LVI to conclude the 2021 season. He caught a touchdown in that game, which ended with him and the Los Angeles Rams hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The only move the Ravens have made so far this offseason is signing 29-year-old wideout Nelson Agholor to a one-year, prove-it deal worth $3.3 million. Their offer to OBJ may be a touch higher than that, but with only $6.1 million in remaining cap space at the moment, it likely isn't too much higher.

Another factor to weigh for Beckham Jr. is how long he's willing to wait into this offseason to find a new home. If he's alright with being patient, the New York Jets could be in play to convince him to take a smaller contract in order to play with Aaron Rodgers back at MetLife Stadium.