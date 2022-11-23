Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.

NFL Media reported just days ago that Beckham was set to meet with his former team in the New York Giants, and the rival Dallas Cowboys after Thanksgiving. Interestingly enough, the two teams play each other on Thanksgiving Day.

Recently, Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard told reporters that Beckham would "love" to play for his old team again.

"I talk to him every day, but we don't talk about [his decision] too much," Shepard said, via the New York Daily News. "Obviously he knows that we want him here. He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen.

"There's a whole bunch of intangibles that have to play out for him to be here," Shepard continued. "And I understand that. This is a business, and his business has gotta be right for him to do it."

Both the Cowboys and Giants hold records of 7-3, but both teams may be trending in different directions. With that said, Shepard believes a win over their rivals could help shove OBJ in the right direction.

"I don't think it would hurt!" Shepard said. "To be honest with you, I don't think it would hurt. We'd be coming off a pretty big win, a big one for us. Definitely wouldn't hurt. I can say it."

The Cowboys have put on a full-court press for Beckham, as team owner Jerry Jones and several players have loudly voiced their opinions on the matter. The Cowboys and Giants aren't the only teams on Beckham's potential list. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are a few other teams that OBJ reportedly has some level of interest in, per ESPN.