Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was officially reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday and is free to sign with any team, per NFL Media. Beckham just finished serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing drugs. A while his suspension did not prohibit him from signing with a team, he is now allowed to take the field at any time.

Beckham, who turned 33 earlier this month, last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. In nine games, he caught just nine passes for 55 yards. While he is no longer the dynamic perimeter threat that can stretch the field and carry an offense, Beckham could still contribute for a contender and was adamant in August about his desire to continue playing.

Beckham took the league by storm as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2014, catching 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. He crossed 1,300 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons, and caught double-digit touchdowns as well. After 59 games played for the Giants, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. In 29 games with Cleveland, Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns before being released in 2021.

Beckham then signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the season and helped the team win Super Bowl LVI. Beckham caught 21 of 26 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams during that playoff run, including a touchdown in the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL. Beckham sat out the 2022 season, and then spent 2023 with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

As the playoff race heats up in the NFL, which teams could show interest in Beckham? Let's take a look at five potential landing spots, in no particular order.

Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are still all-in for a Super Bowl despite their 5-5 start. Kansas City has a tough matchup this week with the Indianapolis Colts coming off their bye. With a loss, the Chiefs' chances to make the playoffs would drop to 36.3%, according to SportsLine.

Patrick Mahomes' arsenal includes Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown and Tyquan Thornton, but could Andy Reid be interested in adding a veteran wideout to help for this playoff push?

Denver Broncos

Speaking of the AFC West, the Denver Broncos could use some help at receiver. Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant had great games against the Chiefs this past Sunday, combining for 166 yards, but Denver's inconsistencies on offense this season are well documented. Beckham isn't an addition that automatically makes the Broncos a top 10 passing offense, but he could be a reliable target for Bo Nix.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' front office has likely been keeping tabs on the receiver market all season, as DK Metcalf is the only wideout on the team that has surpassed 250 yards receiving this year. With Baltimore, one of OBJ's former teams, closing in on Pittsburgh in the division, the Steelers could look to add some help offensively. It would certainly be interesting to see Beckham play for his third different AFC North team.

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has yet to return after tearing his ACL last year, plus Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings have missed time this season due to injuries. Still, the 7-4 San Francisco 49ers have their eyes set on competing for a Super Bowl. The 49ers reside in the toughest division in the NFL, so why not take a flier on a player that helped your rival win a Super Bowl a few years ago?

Los Angeles Rams

This is my favorite potential landing spot. Beckham helped Matthew Stafford and Co. win Super Bowl LVI with his contributions late in the regular season and in the playoffs that year, and he could do the same in 2025. The Rams' passing game is headlined by the talented duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but with Tutu Atwell on injured reserve and Xavier Smith currently in the concussion protocol, the door could be open for OBJ to return for another Super Bowl run.