Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing through sports hernia, will reportedly have surgery in offseason

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing through a 'serious and often painful' sports hernia injury this season, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The injury is so significant that it will require offseason surgery.

The star wide receiver has played in all 12 games this season for the Browns. His season statistics are comparable for career highs in yards per reception and receiving yardage but he has dropped more passes and has just two touchdowns. On the year, he has recorded 57 receptions for 805 yards and two touchdowns. The struggles of quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offensive line have prevented him from getting the ball downfield this season. With that being said, Beckham has also literally dropped the ball on occasion.

An unsubstantiated Twitter report suggesting that the LSU product might be looking for a way out surfaced in December, which led the local media to ask about his happiness in northeast Ohio. Beckham responded, in kind: "No one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow. I couldn't tell you what's going to happen."

Many took that to mean he wanted out but did not want to explicitly say it. The wide receiver clarified on Twitter: "I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I'm hopeful for better results. Period. Next story".

Beckham was officially acquired from the Giants in March in exchange for a package that included a 2019 first round pick, a 2019 third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Running back Kareem Hunt had a similar surgery in August but was fully recovered and ready to roll upon being activated in November.

It has been a roller coaster season for Cleveland, which started 2-6 with disappointing losses to the Titans and Broncos. It looked as though the team was poised to make a playoff run when they rattled off three straight wins heading into a pivotal rematch against a reeling Steelers offense. The Browns were not able to capitalize and that essentially ended their playoff run. It would require them to win their remaining four games against the Bengals, Cardinals and Ravens just to have a shot.

The team is home against Cincinnati on Sunday.