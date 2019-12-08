Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing through sports hernia, will reportedly have surgery in offseason
An answer for Beckham's disappointing season in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing through a 'serious and often painful' sports hernia injury this season, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The injury is so significant that it will require offseason surgery.
The star wide receiver has played in all 12 games this season for the Browns. His season statistics are comparable for career highs in yards per reception and receiving yardage but he has dropped more passes and has just two touchdowns. On the year, he has recorded 57 receptions for 805 yards and two touchdowns. The struggles of quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offensive line have prevented him from getting the ball downfield this season. With that being said, Beckham has also literally dropped the ball on occasion.
An unsubstantiated Twitter report suggesting that the LSU product might be looking for a way out surfaced in December, which led the local media to ask about his happiness in northeast Ohio. Beckham responded, in kind: "No one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow. I couldn't tell you what's going to happen."
Many took that to mean he wanted out but did not want to explicitly say it. The wide receiver clarified on Twitter: "I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I'm hopeful for better results. Period. Next story".
Beckham was officially acquired from the Giants in March in exchange for a package that included a 2019 first round pick, a 2019 third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.
Running back Kareem Hunt had a similar surgery in August but was fully recovered and ready to roll upon being activated in November.
It has been a roller coaster season for Cleveland, which started 2-6 with disappointing losses to the Titans and Broncos. It looked as though the team was poised to make a playoff run when they rattled off three straight wins heading into a pivotal rematch against a reeling Steelers offense. The Browns were not able to capitalize and that essentially ended their playoff run. It would require them to win their remaining four games against the Bengals, Cardinals and Ravens just to have a shot.
The team is home against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 NFL odds, top picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Ravens at Bills: How to watch, more
Buffalo is in position to make a major statement against No. 1 seeded Ravens
-
Expert picks for every Week 14 game
The NFL is back for Week 14, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 14 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 14 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Week 14 best bets: Cowboys top Bears
Other best bets include Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars knocking off the Chargers
-
Best bets: Ravens, Patriots cover
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 14
-
Ravens at Bills: Live updates
Lamar Jackson brings the Ravens to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills
-
49ers at Saints: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the 49ers and Saints battle in a matchup critical for NFC...
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game