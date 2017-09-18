Odell Beckham Jr. injury: Giants decide on OBJ's status for Monday Night Football

The question regarding Odell Beckham's status for the Giants' Monday night game against the Lions has finally been answered. Roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, the Giants' receiver warmed up on the field and declared himself fit to play. Not too longer after, the Giants made it official: Beckham is active.

OBJ is active for the Giants. Making his season debut — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 18, 2017

Beckham, who hurt his ankle in the preseason, missed the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. He was listed as questionable heading into the game with the understanding that he'd test his injury during pregame warmups. That's what he did before the game.

He looked agile and nimble running routes:

And then he told reporters that he's good to go.

When I asked Odell Beckham Jr is he playing just now he told me, "what you think? Yeah." #Giants — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 18, 2017 Odell stopped, I asked if he's playing: "You know what time it is!" #nyg — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 18, 2017

The Giants struggled without Beckham in Week 1, failing to reach the end zone and losing 19-3. In Beckham's career, he averages 95.9 receiving yards per game, which ranks third among all receivers since he entered the NFL in 2014. And he's tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (35) in that span despite missing six possible games. That's how important he is to the Giants.

His presence should open up the game for the Giants receivers. Without Beckham on the field, Brandon Marshall failed to get open last week, catching one pass in garbage time for 10 yards. If Beckham didn't play on Monday night, Marshall likely would've been forced to go up against Lions CB1 Darius Slay, who allowed two receptions and nine yards to the Cardinals last week, according to Pro Football Focus. That's a battle Marshall probably would've lost. Now, Marshall should be able to exploit one of the Lions' other weaker cornerbacks.

He should also make life easier for the Giants' shaky offensive line considering they won't have to block for nearly as long if receivers like Beckham are getting open more quickly than they did last week. And, of course, nobody should be happier than Eli Manning, who struggled mightily without his favorite receiver.