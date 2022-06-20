Odell Beckham Jr. is still rehabbing from his ACL surgery, which has held up his free agent process. Beckham can afford to take his time rehabbing his knee, but when will the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver be fully healthy enough to contribute for his next team?

Per ESPN, don't expect Beckham to be fully healthy by Week 1. Beckham isn't expected to be "full-go" until October and possibly even November. The Los Angeles Rams still want Beckham back, even as he's recovering from his injury.

"He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship," Rams head coach Sean McVay said last month. "I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate.

"Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That's the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams."

Beckham has signaled he's open to a Rams return, just based on a cryptic Instagram comment he made on a Rams post in May.

Beckham turned his 2021 season around since signing with the Rams after an ugly breakup from the Cleveland Browns, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games, and recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before going down with the knee injury.

Beckham won't turn 30 until September and re-signing with the Rams will give him time to get healthy for a postseason run. Los Angeles has Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson to hold down the fort until Beckham returns.

Which teams are interested in Beckham remains uncertain, but the Rams feel they can bring him back to Los Angeles.