Odell Beckham Jr. is running routes at minicamp, and his ankle is looking a lot better

While Julio Jones sits out of the Falcons' mandatory minicamp, another superstar receiver just seems to be excited to be back on the field. The Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted running routes at Giants minicamp, and he doesn't look like he's holding back much. Beckham, who fractured his ankle and missed nearly all of last season, is back -- albeit in a limited capacity.

Although this doesn't look like much, it's impressive that Beckham can make these cuts after the injury he sustained eight months ago. Running a curl and then turning upfield puts a lot of stress on a receiver's legs, and as you can see on the video, Beckham makes the cut upfield pivoting on the left ankle that he fractured. Although he uses his right foot to make the cut itself, the motion does look fluid. Obviously they're non-contact reps, but it's a start.

Oh, and his soccer skills are still among the best in the NFL.

Odell Beckham’s one-handed catch thing looks a little rusty ... but his soccer skills are still strong. pic.twitter.com/13BTivlJZK — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 12, 2018

Beckham won't be participating fully at minicamp. Although he's reporting, he won't be participating in team drills as a precautionary measure.

Beckham is heading into the final year of his contract, so this is a big year for him. Although it's not uncommon for players waiting on an extension to hold out of minicamps, it's clear that Beckham just wants to get some reps in. That's good news for the Giants, as they hope that the biggest part of their offense can drag them back from their 3-13 record last season.