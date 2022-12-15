Where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land has been the big question all season, and we may just have to wait until the offseason for an answer. Beckham is leaning toward sitting out the rest of the 2022 season and signing with a team at the start of free agency in March, according to ESPN.

According to one team executive, per Jeremy Fowler, Beckham would "be the prize" of the free agent receiving group this offseason.

The report comes after Beckham has visited with multiple teams. The veteran wide receiver tore his ACL in last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams and has since been recovering, and getting ready for his return.

Beckham says he would be ready this season, but him saying he's ready, and actually being ready could be two totally different scenarios. After his visit and physical with the Dallas Cowboys, the team was concerned he would not be ready until mid-January, according to Ed Werder.

"There is a possibility that signing Beckham, who closed out his two-day visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday, would have no benefit until the 2023 season, the source added," Werder reports.

After Beckham's visit with the Cowboys, Micah Parsons said Beckham told him he'd be ready around the playoffs, which lines up with the report out of Dallas. The typical recovery for this type of injury is around 50 weeks, which puts Beckham back on the field in January.

At this point, the Super Bowl champion suiting up during the regular season is pretty much out of the question, with Beckham even saying that isn't what he wants. He said he doesn't "see the point" in playing during the 2022 regular season, and prefers wanting to play when the pressure is on in the postseason. He added that he had yet to make a decision on a team.

The main teams in the conversation of signing Beckham are the Cowboys, his former team the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.