Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Giants fans were equally disappointed to see him leave. Beckham Jr. opened up about his frustrations being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 on Saturday's Champions League Final broadcast on Paramount Plus.

OBJ has bounced between five teams since joining the NFL in 2014. He spent five seasons with New York after being drafted in the first round. Giants fans were upset to see him leave the franchise in 2019, but not as angry as Beckham Jr was.

"I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants," Beckham Jr. said. "The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was pissed because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.

"This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it's definitely you'll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that."

The wide receiver was traded to Cleveland less than seven months after signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants. Since then, the three-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. In December, Beckham Jr. and the Miami Dolphins mutually agreed to his release.