The Baltimore Ravens made quite a splash on Easter, as they agreed to terms with star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a monster one-year deal that's worth up to $18 million. Per NFL Media, the new deal reportedly includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary and $3 million more in incentives.

The New York Jets were considered to be the favorite to land OBJ with Aaron Rodgers on the way, but it was hard for the 30-year-old to turn down that kind of money. In fact, according to SNY, Beckham actually reached out to the Jets on Saturday night to give them a chance to match Baltimore's offer. Of course, New York did not.

While OBJ is a talented player, the Jets have already been busy in free agency at the wide receiver position. They signed Allen Lazard to a four-year deal, Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal and shipped off Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiving corps is fully stocked with players like Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.

SNY also reports that the New York Giants were legitimately interested in a reunion with Beckham, but that his price was just too high. While there may not have been another team out there willing to give Beckham $18 million, this move was likely made with quarterback Lamar Jackson in mind.

The Ravens and their star quarterback have had a dramatic offseason, which begun with Baltimore placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former NFL MVP. After the Ravens failed to make headway on an extension, Jackson requested a trade. However, the addition of OBJ is certainly something that can help repair this important relationship.