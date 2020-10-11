The Cleveland Browns made a big splash in 2019 adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via trade. By the standards of most, Beckham did not have a bad first season in Cleveland. However, his expectations are higher. Coming off a three-touchdown performance that led the Browns to a convincing win over Dallas, the LSU product is feeling good about how the 2020 season has progressed.

"I feel good, man. I have been feeling good. I just feel like I have just been more me," the wide receiver told NFL on CBS' Nate Burleson on Sunday. "To be sitting at 3-1 is definitely a way better feeling. It wasn't the case like this last year. I know that we are in a good position and everyone is in good spirits."

Burleson asked Beckham whether or not the 2020 version of the player was better than the one that broke onto the NFL scene in 2014 with a historic catch against Dallas in primetime.

"I would have to tell you that it is. I have a tattoo that has a barcode. It says, in this order, 2000, 100 and 20. It really stood for 2,000 yards, 100 receptions and 20 touchdowns but it starts and ends with 2020. I have been talking about 2020 for so long. It's like all the stars have aligned."

Through four games, he has recorded 16 receptions for 236 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Beckham, 27, has no intention of slowing down.

"I have always felt, as I have gotten older, I am not going to be losing a step or anything. In fact, I will probably be getting better with time," he finished.

Cleveland hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Both teams are 3-1 and riding three game win streaks going into Sunday's game. Follow along with Beckham's output in the game by joining our live blog, as we provide in-game analysis as well as fantasy and gambling implications!