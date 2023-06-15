It's been over a year since Odell Beckham Jr. went down during Super Bowl LVI with a torn ACL. While the veteran receiver has since found a new NFL home in Baltimore and is gearing up for his comeback season as a member of the Ravens, Beckham still thinks about the last time he was on a football field and had what looked to be a Super Bowl MVP-worthy start to the contest cut short.

Beckham caught two of his three targets for 52 yards, which included a 17-yard touchdown from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, on his third target of the game, he went down awkwardly, needed assistance getting off the field and ultimately forced to sit out the entire 2022 campaign because of the knee injury.

"It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up," Beckham said, via the Baltimore Sun. "I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment."

Of course, the Rams went on to beat the Bengals to give Beckham a Super Bowl ring, but the injury certainly put a damper on the celebration.

"It's hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you," Beckham said. "It wasn't something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that."

While Beckham's knee injury was a hurdle that sidelined him for a full season, he has landed on his feet quite nicely with the Ravens. Baltimore revamped its wide receiver room, secured Lamar Jackson to a lucrative contract extension, and Beckham will now be playing in a Todd Monken offense that is expected to throw the football often. That should give him a chance to get back on a playoff stage and pick up where he left off during that dazzling display in the first half of Super Bowl LVI.