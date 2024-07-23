The Miami Dolphins lost one of their top offseason additions even before training camp began, with pass rusher Shaquil Barrett abruptly retiring. Now, with camp underway, they're losing another one, at least temporarily, with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. landing on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, per NFL Media.

Beckham's move to Active/PUP isn't necessarily a surprise internally, according to NFL Media, as the 31-year-old pass catcher recovers from "minor" injuries. In fact, "this is part of the plan for easing him back into football," per Tom Pelissero, after the former Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract in May.

Still, the fact Beckham needs to be eased in at all suggests the veteran's availability remains a concern. While on Active/PUP, the former New York Giants star will count against the Dolphins' 90-man offseason roster but be ineligible to practice. He can be activated to practice at any time. If Beckham remains on PUP at the time of final roster cuts in late August, he'd be required to miss at least four games.

A two-time All-Pro, Beckham was signed as a likely No. 3 target behind starting wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He appeared in 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, logging 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns, after sitting out all of 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL.

Beckham played a key role for the Los Angeles Rams in the back half of the 2021 season, when he was traded from the Cleveland Browns, helping lead L.A. to a Super Bowl title. He is still perhaps best known for his five-year run with the Giants to start his NFL career, when he topped 1,000 yards receiving four different times from 2014-2018, headlining highlight reels with acrobatic catches.