For a lot of players, jersey numbers can be a special thing. Numbers can hold some sort of personal meaning, and in order to get their number of choice, there is very little that some players wouldn't do.

We don't yet know what, if anything, new Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had to give up to get his preferred jersey number, but we do know what that number is: 3. It's the number Beckham wore with the Los Angeles Rams, when we last saw him play NFL games, and it's also the number he wore in college at LSU.

The number was already taken by a Ravens wide receiver at the time Beckham signed, but James Proche will be switching to jersey No. 10. Beckham previously wore No. 13 with both the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, but that number was also already taken by Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay.

The biggest question remaining for the Ravens this offseason, obviously, is whether or not No. 8 (Lamar Jackson) will be under center next season. Based on his and Beckham's FaceTime chat in the wake of the receiver agreeing to terms on his deal, it seems somewhat more likely that Jackson will be back than it did a week ago. But it's still no guarantee. If Jackson ends up being traded, then it will likely be No. 2 (Tyler Huntley) at quarterback, unless the Ravens use whatever draft picks they receive (perhaps No. 4 from the Colts?) to select a new QB of the future.