The New York Jets have been one of the most active teams in free agency this offseason. Joe Douglas added former Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard, former Kansas City Chiefs weapon Mecole Hardman, Washington Commanders offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer and Aaron Rodgers is likely on the way. It's been a solid week for the Jets, but they aren't done yet.

This week, SNY reported that New York's interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is "very real." This makes sense, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported earlier this offseason that the Jets consulted with Rodgers on their plans for free agency, and OBJ's name was brought up as a target. Thursday, ESPN reported that the Jets and Beckham would both like a signing to happen.

"We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets," ESPN's Jeff Darlington said. "In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think that Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets."

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • #3 TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

ESPN indicating that financials are the only thing in the way of this potential marriage is a pretty notable report. At the same time, it should come as no surprise that money is the issue. What OBJ is looking for in his next contract is probably the main question concerning his situation. He indicated on Twitter earlier this month that he was offered $4 million after working out for teams, which wasn't enough.

Beckham did not sign with a team during the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. His addition propelled the Los Angeles Rams to the top of the NFL world, and suitors are hoping the three-time Pro Bowler can do the same for them. With the looming addition of Rodgers, the Jets are all in. OBJ could be on his way back to "The Big Apple."